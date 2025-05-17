Left Menu

Gehlot Questions Accountability in Pahalgam Attack and Assembly Decisions

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot criticizes the lack of arrests following the Pahalgam terror attack, questioning both the handling of the situation and Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani's decisions, asserting they undermine the dignity of his post and the democratic process.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has raised concerns about the absence of arrests a month after the Pahalgam terror attack in India. Gehlot questioned whether an understanding with Pakistan might include clauses preventing the extradition of terrorists to India.

Gehlot's critique comes as he points out the lack of accountability for the attack, which tragically claimed 26 lives on April 22, due to a 'security lapse.' He also criticized the Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani for suspending six Congress MLAs and making remarks against the state Congress president in his absence.

Gehlot further questioned the decision to delay the cancellation of an Assembly membership for a BJP MLA convicted for three years. He also noted irregularities in the swift change of the Privilege Committee chairmanship, urging for decisions that uphold House traditions and legal standards.

