Justice Served: 25-Year Sentence for Serial Sex Offender in Odisha

In a landmark ruling in Odisha's Jharsuguda district, a man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the sexual assault of multiple young boys.

The sentence followed the complaint of an 11-year-old victim's mother, whose bravery helped uncover additional offenses, shedding light on a history of heinous acts.

Handling the case swiftly, Additional District and Sessions Judge Puja Sarangi delivered justice less than two months after the complaint was lodged.

(With inputs from agencies.)