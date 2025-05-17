Justice Served: 25-Year Sentence for Serial Sex Offender in Odisha
A man in Odisha's Jharsuguda district was sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting multiple boys. The case came to light after an 11-year-old's mother filed a complaint. The court found that the man had a history of similar offenses, and he received a financial penalty alongside his sentence.
In a landmark ruling in Odisha's Jharsuguda district, a man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the sexual assault of multiple young boys.
The sentence followed the complaint of an 11-year-old victim's mother, whose bravery helped uncover additional offenses, shedding light on a history of heinous acts.
Handling the case swiftly, Additional District and Sessions Judge Puja Sarangi delivered justice less than two months after the complaint was lodged.
