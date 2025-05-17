Left Menu

Justice Served: 25-Year Sentence for Serial Sex Offender in Odisha

A man in Odisha's Jharsuguda district was sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting multiple boys. The case came to light after an 11-year-old's mother filed a complaint. The court found that the man had a history of similar offenses, and he received a financial penalty alongside his sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-05-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 19:03 IST
Justice Served: 25-Year Sentence for Serial Sex Offender in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark ruling in Odisha's Jharsuguda district, a man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the sexual assault of multiple young boys.

The sentence followed the complaint of an 11-year-old victim's mother, whose bravery helped uncover additional offenses, shedding light on a history of heinous acts.

Handling the case swiftly, Additional District and Sessions Judge Puja Sarangi delivered justice less than two months after the complaint was lodged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025