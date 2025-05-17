Punjab Police Clamp Down on Smuggling Networks with Major Seizures

The Punjab Police have made significant progress in combating drug trafficking with the successful busting of two smuggling networks. The operation led to the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of 1.01 kilograms of heroin and Rs 45.19 lakh in cash, officials announced on Saturday.

According to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, the detained individuals were identified as Rahul Singh alias Kalu from Tarn Taran and Gurmukh Singh along with Varinderpal Singh from Amritsar district. Police have registered FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Gate Hakima and Verka police stations as further investigations continue.

Commissioner of Police (Amritsar) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar highlighted the dismantling of Kalu's operations at his rented house, resulting in the confiscation of 510 grams of heroin, Rs 30.18 lakh in cash, and a cash counting machine. Meanwhile, a separate raid at the Akalgarh village resulted in the arrest of Gurmukh and Varinder, along with the seizure of 500 grams of heroin and a stash of Rs 15.19 lakh hidden in a bed-box.

(With inputs from agencies.)