Man Acquitted: Court Overturns Rape Charges Due to Age and Consent

A court has acquitted a man charged with raping and impregnating a 'minor' in 2020, as the alleged victim was over 18 at the time and consented to the relationship.

The Additional Sessions Judge ruled that the prosecution didn't prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt, emphasizing the lack of evidence of non-consensual relations.

The man was initially arrested after a hospital visit revealed the victim's pregnancy, but the case fell apart when crucial age and consent details were clarified.

(With inputs from agencies.)