Man Acquitted: Court Overturns Rape Charges Due to Age and Consent

A court acquitted a man accused of raping and impregnating a minor in 2020, as the alleged victim was proven to be over 18 and had consented to the relationship. The prosecution failed to provide evidence of force or lack of consent in the physical relationship.

A court has acquitted a man charged with raping and impregnating a 'minor' in 2020, as the alleged victim was over 18 at the time and consented to the relationship.

The Additional Sessions Judge ruled that the prosecution didn't prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt, emphasizing the lack of evidence of non-consensual relations.

The man was initially arrested after a hospital visit revealed the victim's pregnancy, but the case fell apart when crucial age and consent details were clarified.

