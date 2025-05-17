Left Menu

Vatican Emerges as Potential Venue for Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggests the Vatican as a potential venue for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. This follows Pope Leo XIV's commitment to facilitating peace efforts. The Vatican, known for its diplomatic neutrality, has offered to help, though progress toward talks has been slow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 17-05-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 20:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has floated the idea of the Vatican serving as a potential venue for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Speaking in Rome, Rubio discussed strategies with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, emphasizing the Vatican's diplomatic neutrality and longstanding offer to facilitate negotiations.

Pope Leo XIV vowed to make 'every effort' to support peace endeavors, continuing the work of his predecessor, Pope Francis. Despite past tensions with both Kyiv and Moscow, the Vatican has already played a role in mediating humanitarian efforts, amid the ongoing conflict that erupted in 2022.

While Cardinal Pietro Parolin reiterated the Vatican's proposition to host direct talks, a breakthrough remains elusive. Past Vatican successes, such as the 2014 US-Cuba talks, highlight the potential impact of its mediation efforts in complex international conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

