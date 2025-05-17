Vatican Emerges as Potential Venue for Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has floated the idea of the Vatican serving as a potential venue for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Speaking in Rome, Rubio discussed strategies with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, emphasizing the Vatican's diplomatic neutrality and longstanding offer to facilitate negotiations.

Pope Leo XIV vowed to make 'every effort' to support peace endeavors, continuing the work of his predecessor, Pope Francis. Despite past tensions with both Kyiv and Moscow, the Vatican has already played a role in mediating humanitarian efforts, amid the ongoing conflict that erupted in 2022.

While Cardinal Pietro Parolin reiterated the Vatican's proposition to host direct talks, a breakthrough remains elusive. Past Vatican successes, such as the 2014 US-Cuba talks, highlight the potential impact of its mediation efforts in complex international conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)