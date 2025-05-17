Senior Defence Officers Trained for Corporate Governance at IICA-DGR Program

The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), in collaboration with the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), successfully conducted the second batch of its prestigious certification program for senior defence officers from May 5 to May 16, 2025, at the IICA campus in Manesar, Gurugram. The two-week intensive course is a strategic initiative aimed at facilitating the smooth transition of military leaders into corporate leadership roles, empowering them to serve as agents of positive transformation in the Indian business landscape.

This distinguished batch comprised 30 senior officers representing all three branches of the Indian Armed Forces. Participants held esteemed ranks such as Air Marshals, Vice Admirals, Rear Admirals, Air Vice Marshals, Major Generals, Brigadiers, Colonels, and Group Captains. The caliber and diversity of this cohort underlined the program’s relevance and its national significance in building corporate leadership that is steeped in discipline, integrity, and governance expertise.

Valedictory Session: Emphasizing the Corporate Readiness of Veterans

The program culminated in a grand valedictory session chaired by Shri Gyaneshwar Kumar Singh, Director General and CEO of IICA. In his address, Shri Singh underlined the unique opportunity that Indian corporates have in leveraging the vast experience of military officers, particularly in improving governance, operational productivity, and ethical business conduct.

He emphasized how the Armed Forces' proficiency in achieving high efficiency in challenging environments can be a major asset to corporate India. He further urged veterans to consider entrepreneurship and employment generation, especially by leveraging opportunities within India’s burgeoning Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. Shri Singh articulated that this transition, if harnessed properly, could contribute significantly to the national vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

Adding further weight to the discussion, Lt. Gen. SBK Singh, SM, Director General of DGR, and Vice Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan spoke at the session, drawing compelling parallels between the defence and corporate worlds. They highlighted how the foundational values of ethics, leadership, and integrity, already ingrained in military officers, align seamlessly with the governance principles expected in corporate roles. The speakers collectively echoed a resounding belief that Indian defence veterans are not only suited for corporate boards but are also destined to become changemakers in the evolving economic ecosystem of the country.

Academic and Practical Orientation by Governance Experts

The academic dimensions of the program were curated and delivered by experts from IICA, particularly from its School of Corporate Governance and Public Policy. Dr. Niraj Gupta, Head of the School, provided a comprehensive view on the design and purpose of the program. His address appreciated the dedication of the officers who completed the course despite demanding personal and professional circumstances.

He elaborated on the key themes of the course which included:

Conceptual and regulatory understanding of corporate governance frameworks

Detailed overview of the roles and responsibilities of Independent Directors

Deep dive into corporate board dynamics and how veterans can contribute effectively

Dr. Gupta also initiated discussions on the convergence and divergence between military, public, and corporate governance models, preparing the participants for diverse boardroom expectations.

Program Execution and Certification Ceremony

The smooth execution of the course and its closing ceremony were coordinated by Dr. Anindita Chakrabarti, Principal Research Associate, and CS Asheesh Kumar, Senior Research Associate at IICA. The duo played a pivotal role in facilitating interactions, managing academic content, and ensuring a seamless knowledge exchange environment throughout the program duration.

The program reaffirmed IICA's commitment to acting as a catalyst and reservoir of expertise in corporate affairs, linking stakeholders across regulatory bodies, ministries, corporate entities, and training academies. It also signaled IICA’s sustained efforts in encouraging responsible business conduct, board readiness, and governance innovation.

Looking Ahead: Veterans as Corporate Trailblazers

The second batch of this DGR-IICA collaboration is yet another milestone in institutionalizing a civil-military partnership for economic development. As these seasoned officers return with certifications in corporate governance and an enhanced understanding of boardroom mechanics, the Indian corporate world stands to gain immensely from their leadership, strategic insights, and unflinching commitment to excellence.

Through such transformative programs, IICA continues to champion the vision of building a governance-led, ethically grounded, and inclusive corporate India, firmly rooted in the spirit of service that these officers exemplify.