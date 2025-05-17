Tensions Rise as Kerala MLA Clashes with Forest Officials

Kerala's Forests Minister A K Saseendran confirmed that his department will not investigate CPI(M) MLA K U Jenish Kumar, accused of forcing the release of a man held for a wild elephant's death. The man was detained by forest authorities suspecting involvement in the electrocution incident.

Saseendran remarked that no government department has the power to order an investigation against Kumar. However, a police complaint filed by a Forest Range Officer alleged that Kumar had threatened him. It has been unofficially reported that an FIR has been registered, though further action requires approval from the State Assembly Speaker.

The incident has sparked criticism from CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, with Saseendran promising to review any information Govindan might have provided. Despite the heated confrontation captured on video, the officials at present have not decided whether to respond to the range officer's complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)