Court Frames Charges Against 50 in Mosque Protest Violence

A local court has charged 50 individuals with serious offenses, including attempted murder and rioting, following November's violence during protests against a mosque survey. Despite arguments for dismissal due to lack of evidence, video and documented proofs supported their involvement. The trial will proceed with hearings set for May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 17-05-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 21:43 IST
A local court is making strides towards justice by officially framing charges against 50 individuals involved in the violent protests over a mosque survey last November.

The Additional District Sessions Judge, Ragini Singh, didn't accept the discharge applications, supporting the prosecution's evidence claims.

The trial will advance on May 26, when the prosecution begins presenting their case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

