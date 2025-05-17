Left Menu

Arrests Linked to Arson Attacks on Properties Associated with UK PM Keir Starmer

British police have arrested a second individual allegedly involved in arson attacks on properties linked to Prime Minister Keir Starmer in North London. A 26-year-old was detained at Luton Airport on charges of conspiracy to commit arson. Another suspect, Roman Lavrynovych, is already in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 22:18 IST
Arrests Linked to Arson Attacks on Properties Associated with UK PM Keir Starmer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British authorities have detained a second suspect in connection with arson attacks on properties associated with Prime Minister Keir Starmer in North London. This comes just a day after a Ukrainian national was remanded in custody in relation to the same incidents.

On Saturday, police announced the arrest of a 26-year-old at London's Luton Airport on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life. This development is related to the arson incidents involving properties connected to Starmer.

Roman Lavrynovych, a 21-year-old Ukrainian, appeared in court facing three arson charges concerning fires reported last week, one of which targeted Starmer's constituency in Kentish Town. Due to the high-profile nature of the case, it is being handled by counter-terrorism units.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025