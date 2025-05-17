Arrests Linked to Arson Attacks on Properties Associated with UK PM Keir Starmer
British police have arrested a second individual allegedly involved in arson attacks on properties linked to Prime Minister Keir Starmer in North London. A 26-year-old was detained at Luton Airport on charges of conspiracy to commit arson. Another suspect, Roman Lavrynovych, is already in custody.
British authorities have detained a second suspect in connection with arson attacks on properties associated with Prime Minister Keir Starmer in North London. This comes just a day after a Ukrainian national was remanded in custody in relation to the same incidents.
On Saturday, police announced the arrest of a 26-year-old at London's Luton Airport on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life. This development is related to the arson incidents involving properties connected to Starmer.
Roman Lavrynovych, a 21-year-old Ukrainian, appeared in court facing three arson charges concerning fires reported last week, one of which targeted Starmer's constituency in Kentish Town. Due to the high-profile nature of the case, it is being handled by counter-terrorism units.
(With inputs from agencies.)
