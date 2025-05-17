SGPC Stands Firm on Mercy Petition for Balwant Singh Rajoana

Left Menu

The SGPC decided not to withdraw the mercy petition for Balwant Singh Rajoana, a death row convict in former Chief Minister Beant Singh's assassination. Despite Rajoana's request, SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami stated that legal experts advised continuing the petition, citing government inaction as a human rights violation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-05-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 22:46 IST
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) announced its decision on Saturday to maintain its mercy petition in the case of Balwant Singh Rajoana, convicted for the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh. This decision follows consultations with legal experts who support continuing the legal battle.

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami emphasized the unanimous advice from legal experts not to withdraw the petition and to gauge the government's stance. He criticized the central government's delay in addressing the petition as a severe matter of human rights violation.

Rajoana, sentenced to death in 2007, faces execution for a 1995 assassination. The SGPC filed a mercy plea in 2012, but government inaction prompts protests of delayed justice. The Supreme Court has required a resolution, heightening scrutiny on other Sikh prisoner cases, including Devinderpal Singh Bhullar.

