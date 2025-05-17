Left Menu

Ceasefire Talks and Conflict: A Tale of Two Ends

Israel and Hamas have resumed ceasefire talks in Qatar amidst intense conflict in Gaza. Israeli forces are conducting extensive bombing campaigns, resulting in significant casualties. Negotiations discuss humanitarian aid, Israeli withdrawal, and prisoner swaps. The international community expresses concern about the humanitarian crisis and looming famine in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 23:28 IST
Ceasefire Talks and Conflict: A Tale of Two Ends
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas began again on Saturday in Qatar despite escalating violence in Gaza. The conflict has resulted in hundreds of casualties over 72 hours, with Israeli forces preparing for a massive ground assault, according to statements from both sides.

Palestinian health officials confirmed at least 146 deaths amid relentless Israeli airstrikes, marking one of the deadliest periods since March. Israeli troops plan a new campaign called "Operation Gideon's Chariots," following U.S. President Trump's Middle East trip. The blockade on Gaza has led to growing international concern for the 2.3 million residents.

Hamas media advisor Taher Al-Nono confirmed indirect talks with Israel began without pre-conditions, focusing on ending the conflict, prisoner swaps, and humanitarian aid. Amid ongoing military operations, tragedy strikes the enclave with severe humanitarian implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

