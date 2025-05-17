Left Menu

Chief Justice B R Gavai: Upholding Justice and Diversity in India

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai reaffirmed his commitment to the Constitution at a felicitation by the Bar Council of India. Emphasizing equality and justice, he shared insights from his legal journey, the significance of the Kesavananda Bharati judgment, and his advocacy for representation in the judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 23:57 IST
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai emphasized his steadfast commitment to the Constitution during a Bar Council of India event in his honor on Saturday.

Appointed as the 52nd Chief Justice on May 14, Justice Gavai noted his dedication to ensuring constitutional promises reach every part of Indian society, noting that

the Kesavananda Bharati judgment serves as a guiding principle for any constitutional conflict. Reflecting on his four decades in law, he recounted aspirations and challenges, and advocated for diversity in judiciary appointments.

He encouraged high courts to recommend more women and candidates from underrepresented groups, while humorously admitting his reluctance towards media interviews.

The event highlighted India's unity in diversity, resonating with sentiments of hope and trust from the legal community, as expressed by BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

