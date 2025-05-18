Left Menu

Molestation Allegations Arise Amid Wedding Procession in Bareilly

Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against eight men following the alleged molestation of an 18-year-old woman. The incident took place during a wedding procession in Bareilly. As the woman sold mosquito nets, one man reportedly made obscene comments and inappropriate contact. Family and locals intervened, causing the attackers to flee.

In a startling development, police have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against eight individuals linked to the purported molestation of an 18-year-old woman. The incident unfolded as a wedding procession passed through Bareilly on May 15.

The young woman, who was vending mosquito nets on the footpath, became a target when a group member allegedly made lewd remarks and inappropriately touched her. The victim's family intervened upon hearing the disturbance, but the assailants reportedly escalated to physical assault.

As onlookers gathered, the group of men fled after allegedly issuing threats. Accused individuals are from Bareilly, with two others from Badaun and Shahjahanpur, according to Dhananjay Pandey, SHO, Baradari Police Station. Authorities continue to investigate the matter in pursuit of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

