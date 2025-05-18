Left Menu

Terror Strikes Palm Springs: Bombing Near Reproductive Health Facility

A bomb explosion near a reproductive health clinic in Palm Springs killed one and injured four. The FBI labels it an intentional act of terrorism, focusing on a person of interest. Despite significant damage, the clinic plans to resume operations promptly, ensuring all reproductive materials remain secure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 06:58 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 06:58 IST
An explosive device detonated near a reproductive health facility in Palm Springs, California on Saturday, resulting in one fatality and at least four injuries, the FBI reported, labeling it an "intentional act of terrorism." Authorities have identified a person of interest and are currently not searching for any suspects, according to Akil Davis, assistant director of the FBI's Los Angeles field office.

The explosion occurred just before 11 a.m., near a car parked outside the American Reproductive Centers clinic, severely damaging the vehicle and nearby buildings. Palm Springs Mayor Ron deHarte confirmed the bomb's placement and described extensive structural damage in the vicinity.

Governor Gavin Newsom has been apprised of the situation. Despite the extensive damage, the American Reproductive Centers announced that operations will resume swiftly, with all reproductive materials intact and no staff casualties reported, as confirmed by a Facebook statement from Dr. Maher Abdallah, the clinic's head.

