Tragedy in Kyiv: Russian Drone Strikes Shatter Peace Talks

A Russian drone attack in Kyiv killed a woman and injured several others following failed peace talks. Air defence was active as over 80 drones were reported. President Zelenskiy condemned the attacks, calling for sanctions on Russia. President Trump plans discussions with both Putin and Zelenskiy.

Updated: 18-05-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 09:25 IST
Tragedy in Kyiv: Russian Drone Strikes Shatter Peace Talks
In a harrowing escalation of conflict, a Russian drone assault claimed the life of a woman in Kyiv's outskirts and left multiple individuals injured, including a child, authorities reported early Sunday. This attack follows unsuccessful peace negotiations on Friday, indicating a surge in hostilities.

Mykola Kalashnik, governor of Kyiv region, confirmed the fatality on the Telegram app and reported extensive air raid alerts across Ukraine. The military's air defence units engaged persistently throughout the night to counter the drone incursions.

The unexpected violence shiattred fragile hopes from the recent Russia-Ukraine talks, which managed only a prisoner exchange agreement. President Zelenskiy condemned the aggression, branding it deliberate, while urging stronger sanctions. President Trump is expected to hold discussions with both Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

