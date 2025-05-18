Tragedy in Kyiv: Russian Drone Strikes Shatter Peace Talks

In a harrowing escalation of conflict, a Russian drone assault claimed the life of a woman in Kyiv's outskirts and left multiple individuals injured, including a child, authorities reported early Sunday. This attack follows unsuccessful peace negotiations on Friday, indicating a surge in hostilities.

Mykola Kalashnik, governor of Kyiv region, confirmed the fatality on the Telegram app and reported extensive air raid alerts across Ukraine. The military's air defence units engaged persistently throughout the night to counter the drone incursions.

The unexpected violence shiattred fragile hopes from the recent Russia-Ukraine talks, which managed only a prisoner exchange agreement. President Zelenskiy condemned the aggression, branding it deliberate, while urging stronger sanctions. President Trump is expected to hold discussions with both Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)