Assam and Nagaland: Building Bridges Along a 512.1-km Divide
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a high-level meeting to address border issues with Nagaland, focusing on sustained peace and constructive dialogue. Despite historical tensions, Sarma highlighted the importance of cooperation and cultural ties. The border dispute, dating back to 1963, is awaiting resolution in the Supreme Court.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma convened a high-level meeting to address ongoing border issues with Nagaland, stressing the significance of maintaining peace along the boundary.
The Chief Minister expressed the need for constructive dialogue to foster harmony and progress in the border areas. The meeting highlighted Assam's commitment to preserving cultural bonds with Nagaland while encouraging economic collaboration.
The Assam-Nagaland border dispute, stretching back to the creation of Nagaland in 1963, currently awaits a resolution in the Supreme Court. Official records indicate that Nagaland has allegedly encroached on 59,490.21 hectares of Assam's land.
