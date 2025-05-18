Assam and Nagaland: Building Bridges Along a 512.1-km Divide

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma convened a high-level meeting to address ongoing border issues with Nagaland, stressing the significance of maintaining peace along the boundary.

The Chief Minister expressed the need for constructive dialogue to foster harmony and progress in the border areas. The meeting highlighted Assam's commitment to preserving cultural bonds with Nagaland while encouraging economic collaboration.

The Assam-Nagaland border dispute, stretching back to the creation of Nagaland in 1963, currently awaits a resolution in the Supreme Court. Official records indicate that Nagaland has allegedly encroached on 59,490.21 hectares of Assam's land.

