Devastating Airstrikes in Gaza Escalate Conflict

Intensifying its military campaign, Israel conducted airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, resulting in at least 66 casualties, according to local health authorities and medics. This escalation is reportedly part of Israel's strategy to pressure Hamas into agreeing to a temporary ceasefire.

In Khan Younis, the Nasser hospital reported 20 deaths due to overnight airstrikes on homes and shelters for displaced families in the Muwasi area. First responders from the Gaza health ministry and civil defense confirmed 36 fatalities in northern Gaza, some from the Jabaliya refugee camp.

Victims include entire families such as the Berawi family in Jabaliya, where an airstrike killed 10 people. In central Gaza, two strikes led to 10 more deaths, including families in Zweida and Deir al-Balah, showcasing the tragic toll on civilian life.

