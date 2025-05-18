Devastating Airstrikes in Gaza Escalate Conflict
Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip have killed at least 66 individuals, with strikes impacting areas like Khan Younis and Jabaliya. Families have been decimated, including the Berawi family, as the conflict intensifies amidst calls for temporary ceasefire talks with Hamas.
Intensifying its military campaign, Israel conducted airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, resulting in at least 66 casualties, according to local health authorities and medics. This escalation is reportedly part of Israel's strategy to pressure Hamas into agreeing to a temporary ceasefire.
In Khan Younis, the Nasser hospital reported 20 deaths due to overnight airstrikes on homes and shelters for displaced families in the Muwasi area. First responders from the Gaza health ministry and civil defense confirmed 36 fatalities in northern Gaza, some from the Jabaliya refugee camp.
Victims include entire families such as the Berawi family in Jabaliya, where an airstrike killed 10 people. In central Gaza, two strikes led to 10 more deaths, including families in Zweida and Deir al-Balah, showcasing the tragic toll on civilian life.
(With inputs from agencies.)
