Left Menu

Devastating Airstrikes in Gaza Escalate Conflict

Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip have killed at least 66 individuals, with strikes impacting areas like Khan Younis and Jabaliya. Families have been decimated, including the Berawi family, as the conflict intensifies amidst calls for temporary ceasefire talks with Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 18-05-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 12:37 IST
Devastating Airstrikes in Gaza Escalate Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Intensifying its military campaign, Israel conducted airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, resulting in at least 66 casualties, according to local health authorities and medics. This escalation is reportedly part of Israel's strategy to pressure Hamas into agreeing to a temporary ceasefire.

In Khan Younis, the Nasser hospital reported 20 deaths due to overnight airstrikes on homes and shelters for displaced families in the Muwasi area. First responders from the Gaza health ministry and civil defense confirmed 36 fatalities in northern Gaza, some from the Jabaliya refugee camp.

Victims include entire families such as the Berawi family in Jabaliya, where an airstrike killed 10 people. In central Gaza, two strikes led to 10 more deaths, including families in Zweida and Deir al-Balah, showcasing the tragic toll on civilian life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025