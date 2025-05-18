Fugitive Arrested: Six Months After Delhi Shopkeeper's Murder

After a six-month-long search, the Crime Branch has successfully apprehended Parvesh Kumar, accused of murdering a shopkeeper in Delhi's Narela area, according to police sources on Sunday.

Kumar, also known as Dhillu, was located and arrested near Najafgarh on May 16 by Crime Branch officials. His arrest comes in connection with the case of Sumit's murder, a shopkeeper from Mandora village, Haryana, who fell victim to Kumar's alleged revenge plot.

Kumar, alongside his cousins, purportedly committed the murder as retaliation for harassment claims involving Kumar's sister. The police continue to investigate and efforts are underway to capture the remaining suspects involved in the case.

