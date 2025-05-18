Tragic Blaze at Hyderabad's Gulzar House Claims 17 Lives

A catastrophic fire broke out at Gulzar House near Hyderabad's iconic Charminar on Sunday, tragically claiming 17 lives, primarily children. The fire is believed to have been caused by a suspected short circuit in a building, according to police reports.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu voiced his deep sorrow over the incident. 'Deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives in the tragic fire at Gulzar House, Hyderabad. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,' he conveyed on the social platform 'X'.

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also shared his shock, stating, 'Shocked to hear about the fire incident at Gulzar House, Hyderabad. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones.' The tragedy has drawn widespread attention, emphasizing the need for enhanced safety measures in densely populated urban settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)