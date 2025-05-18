Left Menu

Tragic Blaze at Hyderabad's Gulzar House Claims 17 Lives

A devastating fire at Gulzar House near Charminar in Hyderabad resulted in 17 fatalities, mainly children. Triggered by a suspected short circuit, the incident has left many grieving. Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed their condolences and shock over the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 18-05-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 17:21 IST
Tragic Blaze at Hyderabad's Gulzar House Claims 17 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic fire broke out at Gulzar House near Hyderabad's iconic Charminar on Sunday, tragically claiming 17 lives, primarily children. The fire is believed to have been caused by a suspected short circuit in a building, according to police reports.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu voiced his deep sorrow over the incident. 'Deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives in the tragic fire at Gulzar House, Hyderabad. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,' he conveyed on the social platform 'X'.

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also shared his shock, stating, 'Shocked to hear about the fire incident at Gulzar House, Hyderabad. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones.' The tragedy has drawn widespread attention, emphasizing the need for enhanced safety measures in densely populated urban settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025