Controversy Erupts Over Professor's Arrest for Social Media Remarks

Ali Khan Mahmudabad, a professor at Ashoka University, was arrested for social media comments on Operation Sindoor. Two FIRs were filed against him for allegedly undermining national integrity and insulting women's modesty. The arrest drew criticism from political leaders, who condemned it as a violation of free speech.

Ashoka University's political science department head, Ali Khan Mahmudabad, was arrested in Delhi over social media remarks regarding Operation Sindoor, igniting a debate on underlining freedom of speech in India.

Two FIRs filed by the Haryana State Commission for Women and a local sarpanch allege Mahmudabad endangered sovereignty and insulted women through his posts. The content called out perceived hate speech while defending the armed forces' actions, yet authorities interpreted it differently, leading to his arrest.

Political entities including CPI(M), AIMIM, and TMC criticized his detainment, positioning it as an attack on individual expression. Meanwhile, Ashoka University is investigating and has explicitly pledged cooperation with ongoing investigations.

