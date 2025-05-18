Controversy Erupts Over Professor's Arrest for Social Media Remarks
Ali Khan Mahmudabad, a professor at Ashoka University, was arrested for social media comments on Operation Sindoor. Two FIRs were filed against him for allegedly undermining national integrity and insulting women's modesty. The arrest drew criticism from political leaders, who condemned it as a violation of free speech.
- Country:
- India
Ashoka University's political science department head, Ali Khan Mahmudabad, was arrested in Delhi over social media remarks regarding Operation Sindoor, igniting a debate on underlining freedom of speech in India.
Two FIRs filed by the Haryana State Commission for Women and a local sarpanch allege Mahmudabad endangered sovereignty and insulted women through his posts. The content called out perceived hate speech while defending the armed forces' actions, yet authorities interpreted it differently, leading to his arrest.
Political entities including CPI(M), AIMIM, and TMC criticized his detainment, positioning it as an attack on individual expression. Meanwhile, Ashoka University is investigating and has explicitly pledged cooperation with ongoing investigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversial Web Show 'House Arrest' Under Legal Scrutiny
Water Tensions Rise as Haryana and Punjab Clash Over Dwindling Reservoir Levels
Dramatic Encounter Leads to Arrest in Policeman Shooting Case
Tensions Rise: Water Dispute Rekindles Between Punjab and Haryana
Punjab-Haryana Water Dispute Intensifies: Randhawa Declares No Extra Water for Haryana