Joint Operation: Andhra and Telangana Police Foil Hyderabad Blast Plot
Police forces from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana collaborated in a successful operation to arrest two suspects allegedly involved in a bomb plot in Hyderabad. The authorities seized explosives, acting on a tip-off. The suspects, detained based on incriminating evidence, await court proceedings as police seek public assistance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 18-05-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 18:30 IST
- Country:
- India
In a coordinated effort, police departments from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana arrested two individuals in connection with a suspected bomb plot targeting Hyderabad.
Siraj Ur Rehman, a 29-year-old from Vizianagaram, was apprehended after receiving a tip-off. Law enforcement officials discovered explosives, such as ammonia, sulphur, and aluminium powder, during a search of his property.
The investigation further led to the capture of Syed Sameer, aged 28, from Hyderabad. Both suspects are now in custody and will face court. Authorities are appealing for public vigilance and support in such matters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversial Web Show 'House Arrest' Under Legal Scrutiny
Dramatic Encounter Leads to Arrest in Policeman Shooting Case
Father and Son Arrested for Temple Idol Desecration in Pune District
Crackdown on 'Defending Pakistan' Continues with 37 Arrests
From the Line of Control to the Heart of India: A Policeman's Pledge