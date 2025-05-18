Left Menu

Joint Operation: Andhra and Telangana Police Foil Hyderabad Blast Plot

Police forces from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana collaborated in a successful operation to arrest two suspects allegedly involved in a bomb plot in Hyderabad. The authorities seized explosives, acting on a tip-off. The suspects, detained based on incriminating evidence, await court proceedings as police seek public assistance.

In a coordinated effort, police departments from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana arrested two individuals in connection with a suspected bomb plot targeting Hyderabad.

Siraj Ur Rehman, a 29-year-old from Vizianagaram, was apprehended after receiving a tip-off. Law enforcement officials discovered explosives, such as ammonia, sulphur, and aluminium powder, during a search of his property.

The investigation further led to the capture of Syed Sameer, aged 28, from Hyderabad. Both suspects are now in custody and will face court. Authorities are appealing for public vigilance and support in such matters.

