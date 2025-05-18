Left Menu

Manhunt in Bielefeld: Mysterious Attacker Injures Soccer Fans

German police are on the lookout for an unidentified man responsible for injuring at least five people in Bielefeld. The suspect assaulted soccer fans with a sharp object and vanished. Authorities urge caution, as the attacker may be armed. Witnesses can provide evidence via a special hotline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 18-05-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 19:18 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

In the western German city of Bielefeld, police are in pursuit of a man who assaulted and injured at least five individuals early on Sunday. The incident took place in the city center in front of a bar, where revellers were attacked with a sharp object.

Authorities report that among the injured, three suffered serious wounds and are currently receiving medical treatment at different hospitals. Police have not ruled out the possibility of additional victims.

Local soccer fans, celebrating the Arminia Bielefeld club's recent victory as 3rd division champions, were reportedly involved. The suspect may also bear facial injuries. Police discovered several knives at the attack site and have called on witnesses to assist by submitting any videos or photographs. The public is advised to maintain distance from the suspect, who may still pose a threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

