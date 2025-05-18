Operation Sindoor: India's Surgical Strike on Terrorism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday, highlighted the significance of Operation Sindoor, where India's military effectively neutralized terrorist hubs within Pakistan using indigenously developed BrahMos missiles.

The operation was instrumental in unveiling Pakistan's links to terrorism. This decisive action, Shah noted, was a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong political resolve against cross-border terrorism, ensuring national security.

Further, Shah participated in the inauguration of developmental projects and a frozen potato products facility in Gujarat, demonstrating Modi's vision for India's advancement by 2047, with significant investments bolstering economic growth in the region.

