Odisha Police Foils Potential Threat with Bomb Recovery

In a significant security development, Odisha Police successfully recovered four live bombs and several sharp weapons on the Lanjipalli-Kamapalli road. The operation took place on Saturday, when police personnel, while on patrol, discovered the dangerous items abandoned.

Officials revealed that the firearms were discreetly packed in a bag whereas the sharp weapons were wrapped in a cloth. The persistent presence of police may have compelled the criminals to leave these weapons behind in haste.

The bombs have since been safely defused. Meanwhile, several individuals have been detained for interrogation to uncover further details surrounding the incident, as confirmed by SP Saravana Vivek M.

