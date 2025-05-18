Left Menu

Controversy at Ashoka University: Professor's Arrest Sparks Outcry

The Faculty Association of Ashoka University denounces the arrest of Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad for remarks made about Operation Sindoor. They claim the charges are groundless and demand his immediate release. Mahmudabad's arrest follows complaints to the police, which he insists stem from misunderstood comments.

The Faculty Association of Ashoka University has strongly condemned the arrest of Associate Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad. The professor was detained for his comments related to Operation Sindoor, sparking outrage and demands for his release.

Mahmudabad, who heads the Political Science Department at Ashoka, was taken into custody on Sunday. According to police and his lawyer, he faces serious charges over social media posts. The faculty at the university argues that the charges are baseless and claims Mahmudabad has been subjected to harassment, including restricted access to necessary medication post-arrest.

The Ashoka University faculty stands in complete support of Mahmudabad, lauding his dedication to communal harmony. Meanwhile, the university administration awaits further details of the case and pledges full cooperation with the authorities. Mahmudabad maintains that his comments were misconstrued and asserts his right to free speech.

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

