Punjab Police Officers Reinstated Amid Licence Scam Controversy

The Punjab government has lifted the suspension of two senior police officers previously implicated in a driving licence scam. The two officers, Swarandeep Singh and Harpreet Singh, were originally suspended last month alongside Vigilance Bureau Chief S P S Parmar.

Swarandeep Singh will now occupy the role of Assistant Inspector General, Flying Squad, Vigilance Bureau, SAS Nagar, while Harpreet Singh will serve as Senior Superintendent of Police, Vigilance Bureau, Jalandhar. According to the government orders, their suspension period will be officially recognized as time served on duty.

This decision has not been without controversy. Opposition leader, Congress's Partap Singh Bajwa, has questioned the AAP government's motives, labeling the initial suspension and subsequent reinstatement as contradictory. Bajwa alleged the suspensions were an act of political intimidation to ensure officers complied with expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)