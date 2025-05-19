Tigers Terrify Villagers: A Call for Improved Forest Management

A middle-aged farmer named Ram Prasad was mauled to death by a tiger near Chatipur village on Sunday, igniting anger among local villagers toward the forest department. The 45-year-old was attacked while irrigating his field, and tragically succumbed to severe injuries before help could arrive.

The attack occurred just 500 metres from the Haripur forest, as estimated by police. Despite the swift response from nearby farmers who rushed to his aid following his screams, Prasad's injuries proved fatal. Authorities report this as the second fatal tiger attack within the area in just four days.

Outraged villagers staged protests, demanding urgent action from forest officials who have been criticized for their failure to manage the increasing number of tiger attacks. With tigers frequently roaming into agricultural areas, villagers claim there is a continuous breakdown in forest management, necessitating immediate intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)