Shahzad: The Alleged ISI Agent Nabbed in Uttar Pradesh

Updated: 19-05-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 00:29 IST
A resident of Tanda, identified as Shahzad, was arrested Sunday by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) over allegations of acting as an agent for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). According to the STF, Shahzad was involved in espionage activities and cross-border smuggling.

The Moradabad STF unit intercepted Shahzad, having obtained intelligence related to his purported role in passing sensitive information affecting national security to his ISI handlers. Shahzad reportedly made several trips to Pakistan over the years, engaging in the smuggling of cosmetics, clothes, spices, and other items, as per the agency's allegations.

He has been booked under various sections, including those pertaining to espionage, at the STF Police Station in Lucknow, as confirmed by an official STF statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

