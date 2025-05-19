Fair Trade Talks: U.S. and Canada Seek Resolution
U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney met in Rome to discuss fair trade policies, aiming to resolve tariff disputes between the nations. The meeting coincided with the inaugural Mass of Pope Leo XIV, attended by global leaders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 00:55 IST
U.S. Vice President JD Vance engaged in discussions concerning fair trade policies with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney. The meeting took place on Sunday in Rome, according to an official statement from Vance's office, as both countries strive to settle ongoing tariff disputes.
The diplomatic talk occurred against the backdrop of significant international attention, as leaders from various global regions congregated for Pope Leo XIV's inaugural Mass earlier in the day.
This event underscores the broader geopolitical efforts towards international trade harmony, amid a high-profile religious ceremony.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Historic Lebanese Local Elections: A Barometer of Post-War Sentiments
Romeo Vermant's Double Delivers Club Brugge's Record 12th Belgian Cup Win
Race for the Papacy: Cardinals Converge on Rome
Nuns Gather in Rome to Continue Pope Francis' Vision of Church Renewal
EU Holds Firm in Fair Trade Negotiation Stance