Fair Trade Talks: U.S. and Canada Seek Resolution

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney met in Rome to discuss fair trade policies, aiming to resolve tariff disputes between the nations. The meeting coincided with the inaugural Mass of Pope Leo XIV, attended by global leaders.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance engaged in discussions concerning fair trade policies with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney. The meeting took place on Sunday in Rome, according to an official statement from Vance's office, as both countries strive to settle ongoing tariff disputes.

The diplomatic talk occurred against the backdrop of significant international attention, as leaders from various global regions congregated for Pope Leo XIV's inaugural Mass earlier in the day.

This event underscores the broader geopolitical efforts towards international trade harmony, amid a high-profile religious ceremony.

