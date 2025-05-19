World Events Unfold: Trade Deals, Protests, and Political Shifts

In a bid to rejuvenate UK-EU relations post-Brexit, Britain is on the brink of sealing a pivotal trade and defense agreement. This comes as Prime Minister Keir Starmer rallies for economic growth despite potential backlash from Brexit critics like Nigel Farage.

Israel announces limited easing of its Gaza blockade, allowing some food supplies as the military mounts further ground operations, intensifying as Palestinian health officials report escalating casualties amidst calls for urgent humanitarian aid.

Romania and Portugal witnessed significant political shifts over the weekend, with center-right governments facing challenges from opposition parties as Romania's Nicusor Dan clinches the presidency, and Portugal's Democratic Alliance falls short of securing a majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)