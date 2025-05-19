Supreme Court to Address Plea Against Justice Yashwant Varma in Cash Discovery Case

The Supreme Court has scheduled an urgent hearing for a plea demanding the registration of an FIR against Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court. This move follows the revelation of a cash discovery scandal involving the judge.

The bench, led by Chief Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih, acknowledged the petition filed by lawyer Mathews Nedumpara. They advised that the plea could be listed for a Tuesday hearing, provided the necessary defects were rectified. Nedumpara agreed to address these issues but requested a Wednesday hearing due to prior commitments.

Justice Varma faced scrutiny after an internal panel found the allegations against him to be substantiated. Former CJI Sanjiv Khanna had advised him to resign, escalating the matter to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he refused. The petitioners emphasize the need for criminal proceedings to follow the concluded in-house inquiry, which they argue cannot substitute for official legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)