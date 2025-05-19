Left Menu

Cracking Down on Espionage: India's Ongoing Battle Against ISI Agents

Authorities in India have arrested multiple individuals linked to alleged espionage activities for Pakistan's ISI. The arrests highlight a network involved in smuggling and sharing sensitive information to undermine national security. The crackdown underscores ongoing efforts to counter cross-border intelligence threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-05-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 11:57 IST
Cracking Down on Espionage: India's Ongoing Battle Against ISI Agents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on espionage activities, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force apprehended Shahzad, accused of being an agent for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), in Rampur. Authorities alleged his involvement in smuggling goods and sharing sensitive national security information with his handlers.

Further investigations revealed Shahzad's frequent travels to Pakistan and involvement in cross-border smuggling of items such as cosmetics and spices. Meanwhile, in Haryana, police detained Nauman Ilahi, who was allegedly communicating with a Pakistan-based ISI handler and supplying sensitive information.

Ravindra Kumar, an employee at the Ordnance Factory in Hazratpur, was also arrested for allegedly sending confidential information to a Pakistani agent. The arrests reveal an ongoing attempt to lure Indian officials and workers into sharing classified documents, posing severe threats to India's security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025