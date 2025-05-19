Cracking Down on Espionage: India's Ongoing Battle Against ISI Agents
Authorities in India have arrested multiple individuals linked to alleged espionage activities for Pakistan's ISI. The arrests highlight a network involved in smuggling and sharing sensitive information to undermine national security. The crackdown underscores ongoing efforts to counter cross-border intelligence threats.
In a significant crackdown on espionage activities, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force apprehended Shahzad, accused of being an agent for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), in Rampur. Authorities alleged his involvement in smuggling goods and sharing sensitive national security information with his handlers.
Further investigations revealed Shahzad's frequent travels to Pakistan and involvement in cross-border smuggling of items such as cosmetics and spices. Meanwhile, in Haryana, police detained Nauman Ilahi, who was allegedly communicating with a Pakistan-based ISI handler and supplying sensitive information.
Ravindra Kumar, an employee at the Ordnance Factory in Hazratpur, was also arrested for allegedly sending confidential information to a Pakistani agent. The arrests reveal an ongoing attempt to lure Indian officials and workers into sharing classified documents, posing severe threats to India's security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
