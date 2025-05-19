Left Menu

Escalating Perils: Targeted Attacks on Pakistan's Ahmadi Community

Pakistani police intensified efforts to capture the suspect in the murder of a doctor from the Ahmadi minority. Dr. Sheikh Mahmood was fatally shot in Sargodha, marking the third Ahmadi-targeted attack since April. The motive remains uncertain amidst ongoing investigations, with calls for increased government protection for Ahmadis.

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistani authorities have amplified their search operations on Monday to apprehend the assailant responsible for murdering a doctor from the nation's diminishing Ahmadi community, which is currently facing a surge in fatal attacks.

The incident occurred when Dr. Sheikh Mahmood was shot at his workplace in a private hospital in Sargodha last Friday; the perpetrator remains at large.

While no group has claimed responsibility, the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party, known for inciting violence against Ahmadis under blasphemy accusations, is under scrutiny. The ongoing investigation by Sargodha police aims to uncover the details surrounding this disturbing crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

