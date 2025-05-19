Left Menu

Midnight Bust: Thieves Caught in Fiery Police Encounter

Three alleged criminals were caught following a midnight police encounter in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. Two suspects were injured and hospitalized, while a third surrendered. The trio reportedly stole from an empty house, and police recovered the spoils. They allegedly committed multiple thefts, prompting further investigations.

Updated: 19-05-2025 13:04 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, three alleged criminals were apprehended after a midnight confrontation with police in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

According to officials, two suspects sustained bullet injuries after opening fire on authorities, leading to retaliatory shots that struck Salman Khan, 21, and Rahul Valmiki, 28. A third suspect, Arun Valmiki, 22, surrendered.

Upon interrogation, the trio admitted to committing multiple thefts, including a recent burglary of an unattended home. Police confiscated jewelry and cash from their possession and continue to investigate their involvement in similar crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

