Controversial Romanian Election: Pro-European Victory Amid Allegations

In a recent Romanian election, pro-European Nicusor Dan triumphed over a nationalist rival amidst allegations of external influence and interference. The Kremlin described the election as 'strange', with accusations of foreign pressures, particularly from France, affecting the candidacy of George Simion, adding tension to the political atmosphere.

  • Country:
  • Russia

A recent Romanian election, which saw the victory of pro-European centrist Nicusor Dan, has been labeled as 'strange' by the Kremlin, according to a report by state news agency TASS. Dan defeated a nationalist rival, marking a significant political shift in the country.

The election was a repeat following the disqualification of pro-Russian candidate Calin Georgescu in 2024, accused by Romanian authorities of being involved in an undeclared Russian influence campaign. His removal highlighted ongoing concerns over electoral integrity and foreign intervention.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on allegations by Pavel Durov, founder of the Telegram messenger app, who claimed that the French intelligence services pressured him to quash support for nationalist runner-up George Simion. Peskov noted that interference by European countries, including France, Britain, and Germany, in other nations' affairs was not news.

