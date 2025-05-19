Left Menu

Gujarat Minister's Son Arrested in Rs 71 Crore MGNREGA Scam

Gujarat Minister Bachubhai Khabad's son, Kiran, has been arrested in connection with a Rs 71 crore scam involving fraudulent MGNREGA projects. A total of 11 arrests have been made, including Khabad's elder son, Balvant. The fraudulent scheme involved colluding with government officials to siphon funds.

In a significant turn of events, Gujarat Minister Bachubhai Khabad's son, Kiran, has been apprehended by the police amid a sprawling Rs 71 crore MGNREGA scam. This comes just two days after his elder brother, Balvant, was taken into custody as part of the same case.

Authorities confirmed on Monday that a total of 11 individuals are now under arrest, including three new detentions linked to the alleged fraud. The Deccan Baria constituency minister's younger son joins others, including a former taluka development officer and two assistant programming officers, in the ongoing investigation.

The fraudulent scheme reportedly saw collusion between 35 agency owners and government officials to embezzle funds by falsely completing government contracts related to rural employment projects. Meanwhile, the probe remains active with further outcomes anticipated.

