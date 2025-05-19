Dramatic Standoff in Bihar: Double Murder Suspect Nabbed

A dramatic incident unfolded in Bihar's Gayaji district as police captured a double murder suspect after an intense gunfight. The operation took place in the Telbigha area based on a tip-off, identifying the accused as Nitish.

Superintendent of Police Anand Kumar reported that the confrontation began when the suspect, upon spotting the police officers, initiated gunfire. In response, the police returned fire, managing to subdue and arrest the suspect without any casualties on their side.

Nitish suffered a bullet wound to the leg and was taken to a nearby hospital where he is in stable condition. Authorities are preparing to take his statement, and no officers were harmed during the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)