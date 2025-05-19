Trade Unions Unite: Rallying for Workers' Rights in Jharkhand

In a decisive move, trade unions across Jharkhand declared on Monday that they will stage two rallies in Ranchi to bolster support for their 17-point charter of demands, one of which calls for the repeal of four controversial labour codes.

The announcement was made as unions confirmed their participation in a nationwide strike slated for July 9. According to Ashok Yadav of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), the nationwide protest was initially set for May 20 but was postponed due to the recent Pahalgam attack, prompting preparations for the agitation in July.

The rallies, slated to commence from Sainik Market and Kutchery Chowk, will culminate at Albert Ekka Chowk. The unions, representing a cross-section of workers, vehemently criticized the labour codes, such as the Wage Code and the Social Security Code, viewing them as detrimental to workers' rights.

