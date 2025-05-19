Left Menu

Trade Unions Unite: Rallying for Workers' Rights in Jharkhand

Trade unions in Jharkhand plan two rallies in Ranchi to support a 17-point charter of demands, including repealing four labour codes. They will also join a nationwide agitation on July 9. The unions criticise the labour codes, deeming them a threat to workers' rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:46 IST
Trade Unions Unite: Rallying for Workers' Rights in Jharkhand
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, trade unions across Jharkhand declared on Monday that they will stage two rallies in Ranchi to bolster support for their 17-point charter of demands, one of which calls for the repeal of four controversial labour codes.

The announcement was made as unions confirmed their participation in a nationwide strike slated for July 9. According to Ashok Yadav of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), the nationwide protest was initially set for May 20 but was postponed due to the recent Pahalgam attack, prompting preparations for the agitation in July.

The rallies, slated to commence from Sainik Market and Kutchery Chowk, will culminate at Albert Ekka Chowk. The unions, representing a cross-section of workers, vehemently criticized the labour codes, such as the Wage Code and the Social Security Code, viewing them as detrimental to workers' rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025