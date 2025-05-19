Left Menu

Russia Bans Amnesty International: A Blow to Global Human Rights Advocacy

Russia's prosecutor general has banned the human rights organisation Amnesty International, labeling it an 'undesirable organisation'. This move targets Amnesty's global campaigns for human rights, accusing it of being a hub for anti-Russian projects. This ban follows penalties for perceived threats to Russian national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, Russia's prosecutor general announced on Monday the prohibition of Amnesty International as an 'undesirable organisation'. This decision represents a blow to the renowned human rights group that has worked globally since its foundation in 1961 to advocate for prisoners of conscience and human rights.

The Russian authority alleged that Amnesty International's headquarters in London served as a 'centre for the preparation of global Russophobic projects'. The organisation is also accused of advocating on behalf of Ukraine, a nation embroiled in conflict with Russia.

Amnesty International was unavailable for immediate comment. This ban falls in line with Russia's pattern of designating organizations, including U.S. government-funded RFE/RL and Greenpeace, as 'undesirable', imposing severe penalties on Russian citizens collaborating with these groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

