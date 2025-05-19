In a significant move, Russia's prosecutor general announced on Monday the prohibition of Amnesty International as an 'undesirable organisation'. This decision represents a blow to the renowned human rights group that has worked globally since its foundation in 1961 to advocate for prisoners of conscience and human rights.

The Russian authority alleged that Amnesty International's headquarters in London served as a 'centre for the preparation of global Russophobic projects'. The organisation is also accused of advocating on behalf of Ukraine, a nation embroiled in conflict with Russia.

Amnesty International was unavailable for immediate comment. This ban falls in line with Russia's pattern of designating organizations, including U.S. government-funded RFE/RL and Greenpeace, as 'undesirable', imposing severe penalties on Russian citizens collaborating with these groups.

