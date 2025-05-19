Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Two Lives in Pilibhit

A car accident in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district resulted in the death of a 45-year-old father and his 18-year-old daughter, as their motorcycle was hit by a car. The family was on their way to a wedding. The driver of the car fled the scene.

A tragic road accident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district when a car rammed into a motorcycle, leading to the death of a 45-year-old man and his 18-year-old daughter. Their motorcycle was struck as they traveled to a wedding ceremony with the man's wife, who sustained injuries.

According to police reports, the incident occurred on the Haridwar National Highway near a wedding hall. The car responsible suffered a tire burst and continued to be driven for about two kilometers before being abandoned by the driver, who subsequently fled.

Authorities, led by Station House Officer Pramendra Kumar, responded promptly, rushing the injured to a local health center before referring them to the district hospital. Unfortunately, the father and daughter were declared dead upon arrival, while the wife remains hospitalized. An investigation is ongoing as police search for the absconding driver.

