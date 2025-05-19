Historic Court Ruling Ignites Shahi Jama Masjid Controversy
The Allahabad High Court dismissed a plea challenging a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in a dispute involving its historical status. The court upheld the survey ordered by a Sambhal court, emphasizing the legal processes and historical protection of the mosque under various acts. The case continues, stirring public interest and legal debate.
- Country:
- India
The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a plea by the Masjid committee that challenged a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, as ordered by a Sambhal court. The legal battle revolves around the historical status and protection of the mosque under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act of 1958.
Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal emphasized that the court found no error or illegality in the lower court's decision to appoint a court commissioner for the survey. The dispute in question concerns claims that the mosque was built after demolishing a temple, a claim steeped in local historical narratives.
The case remains complex and contentious, drawing attention to historical preservation and religious rights. It highlights the ongoing legal discourse in India regarding historical monuments and religious sites. Both sides await further legal instructions as the situation unfolds, with public interest closely monitoring developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Orders SIT Probe into Custodial Death in Maharashtra
Supreme Court Orders Crackdown on Illegal Constructions in Okhla Village
Court Orders Transfer of Tufts Student Amidst Pro-Palestinian Advocacy Controversy
Victory for Speech Rights: Court Orders Trump's Administration to Vermont for Bail Hearing of Detained Turkish Student
Controversial Libya Deportation Plans Halted by Court Order