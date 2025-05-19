Historic Court Ruling Ignites Shahi Jama Masjid Controversy

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a plea by the Masjid committee that challenged a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, as ordered by a Sambhal court. The legal battle revolves around the historical status and protection of the mosque under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act of 1958.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal emphasized that the court found no error or illegality in the lower court's decision to appoint a court commissioner for the survey. The dispute in question concerns claims that the mosque was built after demolishing a temple, a claim steeped in local historical narratives.

The case remains complex and contentious, drawing attention to historical preservation and religious rights. It highlights the ongoing legal discourse in India regarding historical monuments and religious sites. Both sides await further legal instructions as the situation unfolds, with public interest closely monitoring developments.

