Pakistanis Abroad: High Incarceration Rates Highlighting Global Concerns

A recent report has shined a spotlight on the high number of Pakistani nationals jailed abroad for various offenses. Pakistan's Foreign Ministry disclosed that 23,456 individuals are currently detained overseas.

In Saudi Arabia alone, 12,156 Pakistanis are incarcerated, while the United Arab Emirates holds 5,292 and Bahrain has 450 detained, primarily for drug trafficking and related crimes.

The Foreign Ministry claims to ensure regular consular visits to verify conditions and offer support, underscoring the importance of diplomatic engagement.

