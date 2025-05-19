Major Drug Bust in Maharashtra: Man Arrested with 7 Kg Ganja
A 28-year-old man was arrested in Shahapur, Maharashtra, with 7 kg of ganja and Rs 5 lakh in cash. The arrest was part of an anti-drug operation by Vashind police and the LCB. Authorities are now investigating the broader drug trafficking network linked to the suspect.
In a major anti-drug operation in Maharashtra's Thane district, police have apprehended a 28-year-old man in Shahapur taluka. The suspect was found in possession of 7 kilograms of ganja valued at Rs 2.10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh in cash, a senior official stated on Monday.
Thane's Superintendent of Police, D S Swami, confirmed that the arrest and subsequent seizure were the result of coordinated efforts by the Vashind police force and the Local Crime Branch (LCB). This initiative is part of a broader crackdown on drug-related activities in the district, which lies adjacent to Mumbai.
The investigation is ongoing as authorities aim to dismantle the network tied to this drug trafficking case. SP Swami elaborated on the proactive strategies deployed, stating that multiple police teams have been mobilized to track and apprehend individuals connected to the illegal drug trade in Thane.
