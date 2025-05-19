Farmers Rally Behind Suspended Indus Water Treaty
Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan are backing the government's decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that a comprehensive plan will use Indus water for agriculture. The treaty, a 1960 agreement between India and Pakistan, was suspended following a terrorist attack.
- Country:
- India
In a significant show of support, farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan have welcomed the government's move to suspend the Indus Water Treaty.
During a meeting with Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, leaders from various farmers' organizations described the decision as historic, demonstrating solidarity with the government.
Chouhan stated that the suspension is in the national and agricultural interest, with plans to utilize the Indus water resources more effectively. He criticized former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the initial signing of the treaty in 1960, attributing oversight to previous leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Himachal CM Demands Fair Share of Water Resources, Unveils Infrastructure Projects
Sukhbir Singh Badal Protests 'Brazen Loot' of Punjab's Water Resources
Uttarakhand Pushes Forward with Central Schemes in Agriculture and Rural Development
Revolutionizing Farming: Microbiome-Powered Solutions for India's Agriculture
Climate Crisis: Impact on Agriculture and the Push for 'Green Maharashtra'