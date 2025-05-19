Left Menu

Farmers Rally Behind Suspended Indus Water Treaty

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan are backing the government's decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that a comprehensive plan will use Indus water for agriculture. The treaty, a 1960 agreement between India and Pakistan, was suspended following a terrorist attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:40 IST
Farmers Rally Behind Suspended Indus Water Treaty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant show of support, farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan have welcomed the government's move to suspend the Indus Water Treaty.

During a meeting with Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, leaders from various farmers' organizations described the decision as historic, demonstrating solidarity with the government.

Chouhan stated that the suspension is in the national and agricultural interest, with plans to utilize the Indus water resources more effectively. He criticized former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the initial signing of the treaty in 1960, attributing oversight to previous leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025