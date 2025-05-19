Farmers Rally Behind Suspended Indus Water Treaty

In a significant show of support, farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan have welcomed the government's move to suspend the Indus Water Treaty.

During a meeting with Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, leaders from various farmers' organizations described the decision as historic, demonstrating solidarity with the government.

Chouhan stated that the suspension is in the national and agricultural interest, with plans to utilize the Indus water resources more effectively. He criticized former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the initial signing of the treaty in 1960, attributing oversight to previous leadership.

