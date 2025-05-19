Spy Network Busted: Espionage Ring with Pakistan Ties in North India

In a significant development, authorities in North India have arrested at least 12 individuals, including a YouTuber, amid allegations of their involvement in an espionage network linked to Pakistan. The arrests, spanning Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, come on the heels of intensified security measures following the Pahalgam terror attack and India's Operation Sindoor.

Officials disclosed that the detainees, including two women, were allegedly in communication with Pakistani intelligence. Investigations indicate they were passing sensitive military information, with monetary transactions pointing to a financial motive. Among the apprehended is Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was reportedly in contact with Danish, a Pakistani officer.

The arrests have spotlighted the cross-border espionage operations aiming to extract classified military data. Law enforcement agencies are scrutinizing the financial activities and digital footprints of the accused. The crackdown underscores the ongoing security challenges in the region, with authorities maintaining vigilant cross-border intelligence operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)