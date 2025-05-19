Amit Shah Launches Enhanced OCI Portal for Indian-Origin Citizens

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the updated version of the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) portal on Monday, aiming to streamline the registration process for Indian-origin individuals globally.

The OCI portal, initially introduced in 2005, facilitates citizenship registration for Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) who have historical ties to India. The update promises a more user-friendly interface and heightened security measures, enhancing the overall experience.

Shah emphasized the enhancements in a public statement, highlighting the portal's increased functionality and accessibility at ociservices.gov.in/onlineOCI. However, the policy continues to exclude individuals or descendants from countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh, as outlined by the central government regulations.

