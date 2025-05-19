Amit Shah Launches Enhanced OCI Portal for Indian-Origin Citizens
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the improved Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) portal, enhancing the registration process for Indian-origin individuals. The platform now features improved functionality, better security, and user-friendly navigation, but excludes descendants from countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh, as specified by the central government.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the updated version of the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) portal on Monday, aiming to streamline the registration process for Indian-origin individuals globally.
The OCI portal, initially introduced in 2005, facilitates citizenship registration for Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) who have historical ties to India. The update promises a more user-friendly interface and heightened security measures, enhancing the overall experience.
Shah emphasized the enhancements in a public statement, highlighting the portal's increased functionality and accessibility at ociservices.gov.in/onlineOCI. However, the policy continues to exclude individuals or descendants from countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh, as outlined by the central government regulations.
