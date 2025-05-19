Left Menu

Amit Shah Launches Enhanced OCI Portal for Indian-Origin Citizens

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the improved Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) portal, enhancing the registration process for Indian-origin individuals. The platform now features improved functionality, better security, and user-friendly navigation, but excludes descendants from countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh, as specified by the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:50 IST
Amit Shah Launches Enhanced OCI Portal for Indian-Origin Citizens
Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the updated version of the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) portal on Monday, aiming to streamline the registration process for Indian-origin individuals globally.

The OCI portal, initially introduced in 2005, facilitates citizenship registration for Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) who have historical ties to India. The update promises a more user-friendly interface and heightened security measures, enhancing the overall experience.

Shah emphasized the enhancements in a public statement, highlighting the portal's increased functionality and accessibility at ociservices.gov.in/onlineOCI. However, the policy continues to exclude individuals or descendants from countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh, as outlined by the central government regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

