Inferno at Gulzar Houz: A Call for Accountability

The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) has demanded urgent reports from key officials following a catastrophic fire that killed 17, including eight children, in Hyderabad's Gulzar Houz area. The incident, suspected to have been sparked by a short circuit, calls safety standards into question.

Considering media reports suggesting negligence in building safety and fire preparedness, the Commission has independently taken notice of the tragedy. Authorities have been tasked with delivering comprehensive reports that assess safety lapses and electrical maintenance failures.

The directive requires responses by June 30 from multiple departments, including the Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner. TGHRC emphasizes accountability and the protection of citizens' rights to life and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)