Maharashtra's Stringent Action: MCOCA Invoked in Beed Assault Case

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced the commencement of applying the stringent MCOCA law in a high-profile assault case in Beed, a move that stirred public uproar when the incident video went viral.

Following an alleged kidnap and assault with deadly weapons on Shivraj Divte, local authorities quickly intervened. Ajit Pawar noted the incident's similarity to a previous Maratha-Vanjari conflict but denied any caste-related motives, terming it sheer "goondaism." Pawar stressed that political affiliations would not shield the accused from strict repercussions.

Beyond addressing legal issues, Pawar spoke at the District Planning Committee meeting about potential developments involving solar projects on dormant power plant lands in Parli, reviewed agricultural supplies, and discussed the Parli Vaijnath temple visit, demonstrating a broader commitment to regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)