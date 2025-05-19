Parliament Unites in Support of Foreign Secretary amidst Social Media Trolling
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs backed Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, condemning social media trolling against him. Misri was briefing the panel about the India-Pakistan conflict after the Pahalgam attack. Despite receiving online negativity following a military agreement, Misri gained support from political figures and defense veterans.
In a show of solidarity, Parliament's Standing Committee on External Affairs has unanimously condemned the widespread social media trolling of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, sources reported on Monday.
Misri's briefing to the committee covered the India-Pakistan military conflict following the Pahalgam terror attack. Despite online negativity after the military truce on May 10, Misri received commendable support from political leaders, former bureaucrats, and defense veterans.
The committee, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, included prominent lawmakers such as TMC's Abhishek Banerjee and BJP's Aparajita Sarangi. The session took place amidst the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, conducted by Indian Armed Forces in response to recent military hostilities.
