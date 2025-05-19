Left Menu

Parliament Unites in Support of Foreign Secretary amidst Social Media Trolling

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs backed Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, condemning social media trolling against him. Misri was briefing the panel about the India-Pakistan conflict after the Pahalgam attack. Despite receiving online negativity following a military agreement, Misri gained support from political figures and defense veterans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:33 IST
Parliament Unites in Support of Foreign Secretary amidst Social Media Trolling
Vikram Misri
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of solidarity, Parliament's Standing Committee on External Affairs has unanimously condemned the widespread social media trolling of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, sources reported on Monday.

Misri's briefing to the committee covered the India-Pakistan military conflict following the Pahalgam terror attack. Despite online negativity after the military truce on May 10, Misri received commendable support from political leaders, former bureaucrats, and defense veterans.

The committee, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, included prominent lawmakers such as TMC's Abhishek Banerjee and BJP's Aparajita Sarangi. The session took place amidst the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, conducted by Indian Armed Forces in response to recent military hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025