Supreme Court Puts Telangana's Domicile Policy on Hold

The Supreme Court has deferred a hearing on nine pleas against a Telangana High Court ruling until June 2. This includes a plea from the Telangana government concerning residency requirements for medical college admissions.

Telangana's current policy, amended in 2024, mandates that only students who have studied up to class 12 in the state for four years can access state quota admissions. However, the High Court ruled against denying admissions based on residency outside the state.

The state's appeal contends that the High Court overlooked its legislative competence to set admission policies. Implementing the High Court's decision would necessitate time-consuming rule changes and certificate verifications, delaying the admission process for medical students.

